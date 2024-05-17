Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $292,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,877,417. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NBIX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,494. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.