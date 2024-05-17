NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.38. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 750,460 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.07.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
