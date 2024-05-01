Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

