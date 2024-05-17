Barclays Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 336,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.9% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 554,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 336,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.