Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $1,077.20

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,077.20, but opened at $1,055.00. Biglari shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $982.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.15.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

