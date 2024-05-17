Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

