Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,138,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $56,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

