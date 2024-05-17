Research Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

