Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 71.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.