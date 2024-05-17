Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211,467 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.15% of Air Lease worth $53,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease



Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

