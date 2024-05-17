FY2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $11.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.59. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $420.99 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $3,384,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 987.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 13,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

