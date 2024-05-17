HC Wainwright Weighs in on Ryvyl Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

NASDAQ RVYL opened at $1.51 on Friday. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

