Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,576.60% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

