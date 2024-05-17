Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

