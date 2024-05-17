Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 475,081 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,081 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.62% of Certara worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Certara
In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
