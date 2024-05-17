Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 475,081 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,081 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.62% of Certara worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

