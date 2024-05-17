QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $90.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.