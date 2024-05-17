Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 4.7 %

AYA opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

