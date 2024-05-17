Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 4.7 %
AYA opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.