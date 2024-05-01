Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 462 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.