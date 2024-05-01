Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 324.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 109,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 104,176 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,501. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Woodside Energy Group

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

