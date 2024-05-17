JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $53,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,783,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

