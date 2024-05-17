Kickstand Ventures LLC. Acquires 18,411 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned about 1.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,924 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,141,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 368,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

