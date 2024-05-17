Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,534 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.01. 1,727,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

