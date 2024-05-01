Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $890.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $945.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $895.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,898. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

