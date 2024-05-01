44,082 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,459 shares of company stock worth $3,155,991. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

