First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

