Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,094,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

