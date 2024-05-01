Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $523,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CIB shares. HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Bancolombia Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $37.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.8118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.