Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BHP opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

