Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,519,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,590,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

