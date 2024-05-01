Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

