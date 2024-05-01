Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after acquiring an additional 578,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarMax by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,350 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 221,588 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

