Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after purchasing an additional 289,503 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,436,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,081,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 966,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 130,751 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

