Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAFT

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.