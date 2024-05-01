Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 132,602 Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CI&T were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04. CI&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

