Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 251.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 959,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

