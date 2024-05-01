Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.88% of Aris Mining worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Aris Mining stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $599.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

