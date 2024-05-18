Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $942.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.14. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

