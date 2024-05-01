Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,572 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

