The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Cut by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 18,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 414,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 38,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TJX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,984. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

