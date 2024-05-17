Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $54.69. 2,022,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

