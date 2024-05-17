Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,100. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

