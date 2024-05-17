Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 809 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after buying an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,055,000 after acquiring an additional 459,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.48. 1,118,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

