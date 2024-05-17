Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $918,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $172.11. 623,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,820. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

