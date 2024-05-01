Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

