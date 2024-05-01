Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 343,016 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,016 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $173,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,167 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.