Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,628,000 after buying an additional 303,865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,763,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. 185,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.