T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after acquiring an additional 649,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,549. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.