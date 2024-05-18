Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Reduced by Zacks Research

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %

WRB stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.