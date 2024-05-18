Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$67.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.61 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The firm has a market cap of C$18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.69.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

