Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

PERI stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $576.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.