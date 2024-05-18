Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
